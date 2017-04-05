BRIEF-Jazz Pharma settles Xyrem patent litigation with Hikma Pharma

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals reaches settlement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals related to Xyrem patent litigation
* Jazz pharmaceuticals - initial term of AG arrangement is six months, Hikma has option to continue sale of AG product for up to a total of five years
* Jazz pharmaceuticals- in connection with settlement, co granted Hikma and its unit right to sell authorized generic version of Xyrem in U.S. under Xyrem NDA
* Jazz pharmaceuticals plc - specific financial and other terms related to ag product are confidential
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - Hikma has been granted a license to sell its generic sodium Oxybate product under its ANDA at end of AG term
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - co to receive meaningful royalty on net sales of AG product,with royalty rate increasing during initial AG term based on ag sales
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - Jazz to be paid for supply of AG product, to be reimbursed for portion of service costs associated with operation of Xyrem REMS
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals- Jazz will also be reimbursed for a portion of service costs associated with distribution of AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.