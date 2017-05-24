版本:
BRIEF-Jazz Pharma to present key data on sleeping disorder drug at meeting

May 24 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Jazz pharmaceuticals to present phase 3 data on jzp-110, an investigational treatment for excessive sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy and with obstructive sleep apnea, during 31st annual sleep meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
