BRIEF-Jazz Pharmaceuticals announces positive results of JZP-110 study

April 26 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from the phase 3 tones 2 study of jzp-110 in narcolepsy patients with excessive sleepiness

* Says expect to submit JZP-110 nda for excessive sleepiness in obstructive sleep apnea and narcolepsy in late 2017

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - most commonly reported AEs in study generally consistent with those observed in phase 2 clinical studies evaluating JZP-110

* Says JZP-110 75 mg dose reached statistical significance on co-primary endpoint of mwt

* Says JZP-110 75 mg dose did not reach statistical significance on co-primary endpoint of ess

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - there was one patient with two saes on JZP-110 that were considered not treatment related as assessed by investigator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
