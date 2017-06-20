版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc says CEO's 2016 compensation was $8.8 million

June 20 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc says CEO Bruce C. Cozadd's total 2016 compensation was $8.8 million versus $10.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rSrJo9) Further company coverage:
