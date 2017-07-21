BRIEF-J.B. Hunt Transport Services expands e-commerce delivery platform with the acquisition of special Logistics Dedicated LLC

1 分钟阅读
July 21 (Reuters) - J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
* J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. expands e-commerce delivery platform with the acquisition of special Logistics Dedicated, LLC
* J B Hunt Transport Services Inc - expects transaction to be immaterial to 2017 operating results and accretive in 2018
* J B Hunt Transport Services Inc - purchase price is $136 million
* J B Hunt Transport Services Inc - Transaction is not expected to have a significant impact on interest expense
* J B Hunt Transport - Anticipates using existing revolving credit facility to finance transaction and to provide liquidity for future operations
* J B Hunt Transport - Anticipates using existing revolving credit facility to finance transaction and to provide liquidity for future operations

* J B Hunt Transport Services Inc - Preliminary valuations indicate an incremental amortization expense between $7 million and $10 million annually from deal