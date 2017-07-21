FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-J.B. Hunt Transport Services expands e-commerce delivery platform with the acquisition of special Logistics Dedicated LLC
2017年7月21日 / 中午11点58分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-J.B. Hunt Transport Services expands e-commerce delivery platform with the acquisition of special Logistics Dedicated LLC

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - J B Hunt Transport Services Inc

* J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. expands e-commerce delivery platform with the acquisition of special Logistics Dedicated, LLC

* J B Hunt Transport Services Inc - ‍expects transaction to be immaterial to 2017 operating results and accretive in 2018​

* J B Hunt Transport Services Inc - ‍purchase price is $136 million​

* J B Hunt Transport Services Inc - ‍Transaction is not expected to have a significant impact on interest expense​

* J B Hunt Transport - ‍Anticipates using existing revolving credit facility to finance transaction and to provide liquidity for future operations​

* J B Hunt Transport Services Inc - ‍Preliminary valuations indicate an incremental amortization expense between $7 million and $10 million annually from deal​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

