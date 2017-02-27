BRIEF-JBT Corp acquires Avure, a leading provider of high pressure processing solutions

Feb 27 John Bean Technologies Corp

* Jbt corporation acquires avure, a leading provider of high pressure processing solutions

* John bean technologies corp - purchase price is $57 million

* John bean technologies corp - acquisition of avure expects to add annual revenue of approximately $50 million

* John bean technologies corp - anticipates earnings accretion of $0.07 - $0.12 per share for 2018 and $0.12- $0.17 per share for 2019 from deal

* John bean technologies corp sees approximately $0.05 per share of dilution for year in 2017 from deal