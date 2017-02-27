BRIEF-JBT Corp acquires Avure, a leading provider of high pressure processing solutions

Feb 27 John Bean Technologies Corp
* Jbt corporation acquires avure, a leading provider of high
pressure processing solutions
* John bean technologies corp - purchase price is $57
million
* John bean technologies corp - acquisition of avure expects
to add annual revenue of approximately $50 million
* John bean technologies corp - anticipates earnings
accretion of $0.07 - $0.12 per share for 2018 and $0.12- $0.17
per share for 2019 from deal
* John bean technologies corp sees approximately $0.05 per
share of dilution for year in 2017 from deal
