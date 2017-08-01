FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-JBT Corp Q2 EPS $0.57 from continuing operations (July 31)
2017年7月31日 / 晚上8点22分 / 1 小时前

CORRECTED-BRIEF-JBT Corp Q2 EPS $0.57 from continuing operations (July 31)

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects sixth bullet to say company expects FY 2017 revenue up 19-20 pct, not FY 2017 revenue of about $20 mln) John Bean Technologies Corp:

* JBT Corp reports second quarter 2017 earnings

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.76 to $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $386 million versus I/B/E/S view $381.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 19 to 20 percent

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.95 to $3.10

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.02, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q2 of 2017, inbound orders of $418 million increased 36 percent from prior year

* Quarterly backlog improved 16 percent from year-ago period

* Says JBT is raising its revenue growth guidance to 19 to 20 percent for year

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

