BRIEF-J.C. Penney Co announces settlement of class action lawsuit

May 5 J C Penney Company Inc

* J. C. Penney Company, Inc. announces settlement of class action lawsuit

* J C Penney Company Inc - Settlement to be funded by insurance with no financial impact to company

* J C Penney Company Inc - Settlement remains subject to final documentation and approval of district court following notice to class members

* J C Penney Company Inc - Settlement is worth $97.5 million

* J C Penney - Denies allegations in lawsuit, but entering into settlement to eliminate uncertainties, burden, expense of further protracted litigation

* J C Penney Company - To settle lawsuit, Alan B. Marcus, individually, on behalf of all others similarly situated, V. J.C. Penney Company, Inc., et.al Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: