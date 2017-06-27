BRIEF-JCDecaux and América Móvil to create a joint venture in Mexico

BRIEF-Southwest to cease operations in Varadero, Santa Clara in Cuba
* Press release - Southwest Airlines to consolidate Cuba service with focus on Havana
June 27 JCDECAUX:
* JCDECAUX AND AMÉRICA MÓVIL TO CREATE A JOINT VENTURE BY MERGING THEIR OOH BUSINESSES IN MEXICO
* ENTITIES CONTROLLED BY JCDECAUX WILL ULTIMATELY OWN 60% SHARES OF JV JCDECAUX MX
* REMAINING 40% SHARES OF JV WILL BE OWNED BY A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF AMX.
* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION SUBJECT TO, AMONG OTHERS, APPROVAL OF MEXICAN FEDERAL COMPETITION COMMISSION, EXPECTED TO CLOSE WITHIN 2017
* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION SUBJECT TO, AMONG OTHERS, APPROVAL OF MEXICAN FEDERAL COMPETITION COMMISSION, EXPECTED TO CLOSE WITHIN 2017
June 28 Fred's Inc, which is buying stores from Rite Aid as part of the company's deal to be acquired by Walgreens, said its board adopted a shareholder rights plan in light of "increased trading activity" ahead of a decision on the deal.
* Hasbro Inc - monopoly brand from Hasbro and Nintendo announced launch of monopoly gamer edition game