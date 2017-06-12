BRIEF-JCH Crenshaw says it initiated confidential discussions with American Electric Technologies

June 12 American Electric Technologies Inc
* JCH Crenshaw Holdings says in May, it initiated
confidential discussions with American Electric Technologies
Inc's management and board - SEC filing
* JCH Crenshaw says discussions were related to American
Electric Technologies' strategy, capital structure, results of
operations and financial position,
* JCH Crenshaw - discussions also related to alternative
possible transactions involving American Electric Technologies
and JCH's investment in co
* JCH Crenshaw - alternative transactions related to
American Electric Technologies could include a sale or other
change in control of the co
* JCH Crenshaw - transactions related to American Electric
Technologies could also include preferred or other equity
investments in co, mergers, asset sales
* JCH Crenshaw owned 14.1 pct in American Electric
Technologies, as of March 22, 2017
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sjGl4G)
