2017年 5月 24日

BRIEF-‍JCP Investment issues letter to Fiesta restaurant stockholders

May 24 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc:

* ‍JCP Investment Management - issued letter to Fiesta restaurant stockholders in connection with its campaign to elect JCP'S nominees to Fiesta's board​

* ‍JCP Investment Management says together with its affiliates, owns about 9.0pct of Fiesta Restaurant Group's outstanding shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
