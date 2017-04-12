版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-JCP Investment Management LLC says issues letter to chairman of Fiesta Restaurant Group

April 12 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc

* JCP Investment Management LLC says issues letter to chairman of Fiesta Restaurant Group

* JCP Investment Management says has aggregate ownership of about 8.7% of Fiesta Restaurant's outstanding shares

* JCP Investment Management - Nominated a slate of three individuals for election to Fiesta Restaurant Group's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐