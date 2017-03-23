版本:
BRIEF-JCP Investment Management reports a 7.3 percent stake in Tandy Leather Factory

March 24 Tandy Leather Factory Inc

* Jcp investment management llc reports a 7.3 percent stake in tandy leather factory inc as of march 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
