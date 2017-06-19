版本:
BRIEF-JD.com 2017 anniversary sales event recorded $17.6 bln in transaction volume for first 18 days

June 19 JD.com Inc:

* Says co's 2017 "6.18" anniversary sales event recorded $17.6 billion in transaction volume for the first 18 days of the sale‍​

* JD.com Inc says transaction volume for the first 18 days of its 2017 anniversary sales event increased over 50 percent versus first 18 days of last year's event Further company coverage:
