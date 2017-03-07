版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 00:24 BJT

BRIEF-Jeep head says brand sales down 3 pct y/y so far in 2017

March 7 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's head of Jeep brand says:

* Brand sales down 3 percent y/y so far this year, but overall 2017 sales expected to grow compared to previous year

* On track for launching production of compass model in India in May Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
