BRIEF-Jefferies Group LLC says Q1 net earnings of $114 mln

March 21 Jefferies Group LLC :

* Q1 revenue $796 million

* Jefferies reports fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results

* Jefferies Group LLC says q1 net earnings of $114 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
