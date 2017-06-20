版本:
BRIEF-Jefferies Q2 total net revenue of $779.3 mln

June 20 Jefferies Group LLC:

* Jefferies reports fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results

* Jefferies Group LLC reports for the three months ended May 31, 2017 net earnings of $70 million

* Jefferies Group LLC- qtrly total net revenues of $779.3 million versus $ 719.4 million

* Jefferies Group LLC - qtrly investment banking net revenues of $352 million versus $253 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
