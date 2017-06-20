BRIEF-Jefferies Q2 total net revenue of $779.3 mln

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Jefferies Group LLC:
* Jefferies reports fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results
* Jefferies Group LLC reports for the three months ended May 31, 2017 net earnings of $70 million
* Jefferies Group LLC- qtrly total net revenues of $779.3 million versus $ 719.4 million
* Jefferies Group LLC - qtrly investment banking net revenues of $352 million versus $253 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.