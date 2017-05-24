版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-Jeld-Wen Holding Inc announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock

May 24 JELD-WEN Holding Inc

* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock

* secondary offering of 14.0 million common shares priced at $30.75per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
