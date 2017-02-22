版本:
BRIEF-Jeld-Wen Holding Q4 loss per share $0.5

Feb 22 Jeld-Wen Holding Inc

* Jeld-Wen announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook

* Q4 revenue rose 9.2 percent to $973.2 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 1.5 to 3.5 percent

* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc - sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $435 to $455 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.5

* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc - FY capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $90 to $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
