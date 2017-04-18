版本:
BRIEF-Jeppesen agrees to 5-yr digital services agreement with Tunisair

April 18 Jeppesen:

* Jeppesen says recently agreed to a five-year digital services agreement with Tunisair, national carrier of Tunisia

* To provide Tunisair with Flitedeck pro electronic flight bag on iPad, tailored charting services, opsdata aircraft performance management tools Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
