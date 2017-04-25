版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Jericho Oil announces 20 pct increase in borrowing base

April 25 Jericho Oil Corp:

* Jericho Oil announces 20% increase in borrowing base

* Jericho Oil Corp - borrowing base under its joint senior secured revolving credit facility was increased to USd$12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
