版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Jernigan Capital and Jernigan Capital Operating Company LLC entered into an equity distribution agreement

April 5 Jernigan Capital Inc

* Jernigan Capital Inc - On April 5, 2017, co and Jernigan Capital Operating Company, LLC entered into an equity distribution agreement

* Jernigan Capital Inc - Company may offer common stock, $0.01 par value per share, having an aggregate offering price of up to $50 million Source text: [bit.ly/2nLuh6n] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐