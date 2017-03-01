BRIEF-Jernigan Capital Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 1 Jernigan Capital Inc:
* Jernigan Capital reports 2016 net income of $2.42 per share
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.69
* Q4 earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.10 for quarter ending March 31, 2017
* Jernigan Capital - 2017 projected closings on $350 million to $375 million of new development property investments
* Sees adjusted earnings per share $0.09 to $ 0.17 for quarter ending March 31, 2017
* Sees interest income $2.05 million to $2.10 million for quarter ending March 31, 2017
* Sees earnings per share $1.62 to $2.02 for year ending December 31, 2017
* Sees adjusted earnings per share $1.80 to $2.30 for year ending December 31, 2017
* Sees interest income $10.8 million to $11.3 million for year ending December 31, 2017
* Qtrly total investment income $ 2.16 million versus $1.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.