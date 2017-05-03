版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Jernigan Capital sees 2017 adj earnings per share $1.80-$2.30

May 3 Jernigan Capital Inc

* Jernigan Capital announces results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.80 to $2.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jernigan Capital Inc says company is also reaffirming its previously issued guidance for full year 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.88, revenue view $12.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
