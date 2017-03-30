版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 00:39 BJT

BRIEF-Jetblue Airways Corp says starting service in Atlanta

March 30 JetBlue Airways Corp:

* Start service in Atlanta

* Flights between Atlanta and Boston will be operated on JetBlue's Airbus A320 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐