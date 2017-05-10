BRIEF-Jetblue Airways reports April load factor 85.3 pct, up 1.2 points

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Jetblue Airways Corp:
* Jetblue Airways reports April traffic
* Jetblue Airways Corp - continues to expect q2 revenue per available seat mile (rasm) to increase between 3.0 and 6.0 percent compared to Q2 of 2016
* April load factor 85.3 percent, up 1.2 points
* Jetblue Airways Corp - April ASM 4.77 billion versus 4.47 billion
* Jetblue Airways Corp - April revenue passenger miles 4.07 billion versus 3.76 billion
* Jetblue Airways Corp - April preliminary completion factor was 98.5 percent and its on-time performance was 72.4 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit