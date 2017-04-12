BRIEF-JetBlue Airways reports March traffic

April 12 JetBlue Airways Corp

* JetBlue Airways reports March traffic

* March 2017 revenue passenger miles 4.08 billion, up 2.9 percent

* March 2017 available seat miles 4.76 billion, up 4.2 percent

* March 2017 load factor 85.7% versus 86.8% in March 2016

* Effective for Q2, JetBlue will no longer report monthly RASM

* Q1 RASM is now expected to decline approximately 4.8 percent

* Continues to expect that April RASM, adjusted for Easter, will increase more than March