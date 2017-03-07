BRIEF-Jetblue Airways says entered into an agreement to implement an accelerated share repurchase program

BRIEF-GM to cut jobs in international HQ in Singapore
* Gm to reduce staff of 180 people at international operations, based in singapore, to about 50 by end of year, according to person familiar with matter Further company coverage:
March 7 Jetblue Airways Corp
* Jetblue airways corp - entered into an agreement to implement an accelerated share repurchase program - sec filing
* Jetblue airways corp- asr program is expected to be completed by end of q2 of 2017 and will be funded with cash on hand
* Jetblue airways - on march 7, co will pay $100 million to barclays, to initially receive about 4.1 million shares based on closing share price on march 6
* Jetblue airways corp- after executing the asr program, co will have approximately $280 million of repurchase authority remaining - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gm to reduce staff of 180 people at international operations, based in singapore, to about 50 by end of year, according to person familiar with matter Further company coverage:
May 24 General Motors Co will slash headcount in its international headquarters in Singapore as part of its efforts to reduce exposure to unprofitable and unpromising markets.
VANCOUVER, May 24 Canadian miner Teck Resources does not expect a material impact on production at its Highland Valley copper unit because of unusual spring weather earlier in May, a spokesman said on Wednesday.