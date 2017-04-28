BRIEF-Jetblue Airways says entered into agreement with Goldman Sachs for accelerated share repurchase program

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Jetblue Airways Corp
* Jetblue Airways Corp - on April 27 entered into an agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co to implement an accelerated share repurchase program
* Jetblue Airways Corp - under ASR agreement, on April 28, 2017, company will pay $150 million to GS&Co
* Jetblue Airways- after executing ASR program, company will have approximately $130 million of repurchase authority remaining - SEC filing
* Jetblue Airways Corp - ASR program is expected to be completed by end of Q3 of 2017 and will be funded with cash on hand
* Jetblue Airways - under ASR agreement, on April 28, company will initially receive about 5.4 million shares based on closing share price on April 27, 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2qmcV11) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes