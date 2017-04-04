版本:
BRIEF-JetBlue Airways says offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new, expanded routes

April 4 JetBlue Airways Corp:

* Now offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new and expanded routes

* In addition to the new Mint routes, JetBlue will expand Mint service between Boston and Los Angeles

* Now offering Mint seats out-for-sale on New York and Las Vegas route, New York and San Diego route, Boston and San Diego route Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
