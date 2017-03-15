版本:
BRIEF-JetBlue Airways sees $250-$300 mln in structural cost savings by 2020

March 15 JetBlue Airways Corp

* Sees $250-$300 mln in structural cost savings by 2020 Source text : (bit.ly/2mszfUh) Further company coverage:
