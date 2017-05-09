版本:
BRIEF-Jetblue expands Mexico City service with new added flights

May 9 Jetblue Airways Corp:

* Press release - Jetblue enhances and expands Mexico City service with new, customer-friendly schedules and added flights

* Jetblue Airways Corp - Jetblue will increase service to four daily roundtrips between Mexico City and U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
