BRIEF-JetPay Corp says bought back 2.2 mln shares of its common stock

Feb 21 Jetpay Corp:

* JetPay Corp - has bought back 2.2 million shares of its common stock owned by Wles, L. P.

* JetPay Corp - which wles had agreed to sell co's shares in connection with direct air matter

* JetPay Corp - deal is an accretive transaction

* JetPay Corp - transaction will reduce number of shares of common stock outstanding by 12.4 pct, from 17.8 million to 15.6 million