BRIEF-JetPay Corp says bought back 2.2 mln shares of its common stock

* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Jetpay Corp:
* JetPay Corp - has bought back 2.2 million shares of its common stock owned by Wles, L. P.
* JetPay Corp - which wles had agreed to sell co's shares in connection with direct air matter
* JetPay Corp - deal is an accretive transaction
* JetPay Corp - transaction will reduce number of shares of common stock outstanding by 12.4 pct, from 17.8 million to 15.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett