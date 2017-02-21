版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-JetPay Corp says bought back 2.2 mln shares of its common stock

Feb 21 Jetpay Corp:

* JetPay Corp - has bought back 2.2 million shares of its common stock owned by Wles, L. P.

* JetPay Corp - which wles had agreed to sell co's shares in connection with direct air matter

* JetPay Corp - deal is an accretive transaction

* JetPay Corp - transaction will reduce number of shares of common stock outstanding by 12.4 pct, from 17.8 million to 15.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
