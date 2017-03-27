版本:
BRIEF-Jetpay qtrly loss per share $0.13

March 27 Jetpay Corp:

* Jetpay Corporation announces 2016 financial results; annual revenues increase 30.0% including 42.4% increase in payment services

* Q4 revenue $17.3 million versus $11.6 million

* Jetpay Corp qtrly loss per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
