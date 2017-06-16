版本:
2017年 6月 16日

BRIEF-Jianguang Wu resigns as director of JMU's board

June 16 JMU Ltd-

* JMU announces change to board of directors

* JMU Ltd - Jianguang Wu has resigned as a director of company's board of directors

* JMU Ltd - Shayla Suen has been appointed as Wu's successor, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
