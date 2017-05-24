BRIEF-Jinkosolar Holding announces agreements for debt and equity funding for Sweihan Solar PV independent power project

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd
* Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd says announces financial agreements for debt and equity funding for Sweihan Solar PV independent power project
* Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd - agreements closed $870 million financing for project, an 1,177 mw (dc) solar pv project with a 25-year PPA signed with ADWEA
* Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd - project is expected to reach commercial operation date in April 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.