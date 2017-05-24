版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-Jinkosolar Holding announces agreements for debt and equity funding for Sweihan Solar PV independent power project

May 24 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd

* Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd says announces financial agreements for debt and equity funding for Sweihan Solar PV independent power project

* Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd - agreements closed $870 million financing for project, an 1,177 mw (dc) solar pv project with a 25-year PPA signed with ADWEA

* Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd - project is expected to reach commercial operation date in April 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐