BRIEF-Jinkosolar Q4 earnings per share RMB 1.14 from continuing operations

Feb 27 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd:

* Jinkosolar announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue fell 13.7 percent to rmb 5.12 billion

* Q4 earnings per share rmb 1.14 from continuing operations

* Qtrly total solar module shipments were 1,733 megawatts ("mw"), an increase of 7.9% from 1,606 mw in q3 of 2016

* Jinkosolar - as of dec 31, 2016, in-house annual silicon wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity was 5.0 gw, 4.0 gw and 6.5 gw, respectively

* Jinkosolar holding co ltd - for q1 of 2017, company estimates total solar module shipments to be in range of 1.9 gw to 2.0 gw.

* Jinkosolar holding co ltd - for full year 2017, company estimates total solar module shipments to be in range of 8.5 gw and 9.0 gw.