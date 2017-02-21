BRIEF-Jinkosolar reports completion of repurchase of 4.00 pct convertible senior notes

BRIEF-Colony Northstar says board authorized redemption of preferred stock
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
Feb 21 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd:
* Jinkosolar announces completion of repurchase of 4.00 pct convertible senior notes due 2019
* Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd - an aggregate principal amount of us$61.1 million of notes was tendered for repurchase
* shareholders approved dissolution and liquidation of fund at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2017
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane