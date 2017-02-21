版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 19:45 BJT

BRIEF-Jinkosolar reports completion of repurchase of 4.00 pct convertible senior notes

Feb 21 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd:

* Jinkosolar announces completion of repurchase of 4.00 pct convertible senior notes due 2019

* Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd - an aggregate principal amount of us$61.1 million of notes was tendered for repurchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
