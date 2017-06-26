版本:
BRIEF-JinkoSolar signs JPY4.1 bln syndicated loan agreement with Japanese Bank Consortium led by SMBC

June 26 JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd

* JinkoSolar signs JPY4.1 billion syndicated loan agreement with Japanese Bank Consortium led by SMBC

* JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd - Financing will be used to support strong shipments growth in Japan and to supplement JinkoSolar Japan's working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
