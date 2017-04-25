版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 42mw of solar modules to Asunim in Turkey

April 25 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd

* Jinkosolar supplies 42 mw of solar modules to Asunim in Turkey

* Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd - Asunim has started construction of 20 mw and 22 mw plants with preliminary ministry acceptance

* Asunim's two main sites combined will generate around 56 gwh/year upon grid connection scheduled for summer 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
