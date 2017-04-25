BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 42mw of solar modules to Asunim in Turkey

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd
* Jinkosolar supplies 42 mw of solar modules to Asunim in Turkey
* Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd - Asunim has started construction of 20 mw and 22 mw plants with preliminary ministry acceptance
Asunim's two main sites combined will generate around 56 gwh/year upon grid connection scheduled for summer 2017
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.