BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India

May 31 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd:

* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India

* Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd says Energon solar is developer executing this project under tender of India's national thermal power corporation limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
