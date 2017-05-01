BRIEF-Jive Software to become part of the Aurea family of companies

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Jive Software Inc:
* Jive Software enters into definitive agreement to become part of the Aurea family of companies for $462 million in cash
* Jive Software Inc - deal for for $5.25 in cash per share
* Jive Software Inc - Jive's board of directors has unanimously approved merger agreement
* Jive Software Inc - affiliate of Aurea will commence a tender offer for all of outstanding shares of Jive common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt