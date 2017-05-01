BRIEF-Jive Software to become part of the Aurea family of companies

May 1 Jive Software Inc:

* Jive Software enters into definitive agreement to become part of the Aurea family of companies for $462 million in cash

* Jive Software Inc - deal for for $5.25 in cash per share

* Jive Software Inc - Jive's board of directors has unanimously approved merger agreement

* Jive Software Inc - affiliate of Aurea will commence a tender offer for all of outstanding shares of Jive common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: