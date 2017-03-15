版本:
BRIEF-J&J CEO Alex Gorsky's 2016 total compensation $26.9 mln

March 15 Johnson & Johnson:

* J&J - CEO Alex Gorsky's 2016 total compensation was $26.9 million versus $23.8 million in 2015

* J&J - CFO Dominic Caruso's total compensation for 2016 was $11.3 million versus $9.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mshWDm) Further company coverage:
