BRIEF-J&J says in March 2017, New Jersey attorney general division of consumer affairs issued subpoena to Janssen Pharmaceuticals

BRIEF-Regional Management enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
May 8 Johnson & Johnson:
* J&J says in march 2017, new jersey attorney general division of consumer affairs issued subpoena to janssen pharmaceuticals related to some practices in marketing opioids
* J&J says in march, ranking minority member of u.s. Senate committee on homeland security and governmental affairs issued request for information to jpi
* J&J - in April, got subpoena from u.s. Attorney for district of Massachusetts for documents relating to pharmaceutical copayment support programs for olysiotm, Simponi, Stelara
* J&J says in march 2017, Janssen Biotech Inc received civil investigative demand from U.S. DOJ Source text (bit.ly/2qTKCqQ) Further company coverage:
(Updates prices with close of stock markets) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 20 Brazil's stocks extended losses on Tuesday after a Senate committee rejected a proposal to streamline labor laws while falling oil prices hurt the currencies of crude exporters. The labor law proposal in Brazil, rejected in the social affairs committee by 10 to 9 votes, now moves to the constitutional and justice committee before its heads to the floor for a full vote. The Brazilian r
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will add domestic Chinese equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index.