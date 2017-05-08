BRIEF-J&J says in March 2017, New Jersey attorney general division of consumer affairs issued subpoena to Janssen Pharmaceuticals

May 8 Johnson & Johnson:

* J&J says in march 2017, new jersey attorney general division of consumer affairs issued subpoena to janssen pharmaceuticals related to some practices in marketing opioids

* J&J says in march, ranking minority member of u.s. Senate committee on homeland security and governmental affairs issued request for information to jpi

* J&J - in April, got subpoena from u.s. Attorney for district of Massachusetts for documents relating to pharmaceutical copayment support programs for olysiotm, Simponi, Stelara

* J&J says in march 2017, Janssen Biotech Inc received civil investigative demand from U.S. DOJ