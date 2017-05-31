BRIEF-J.Jill Q1 earnings per share $0.18

May 31 J.Jill Inc
* J.Jill, Inc announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 sales $166.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $162.1 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 9.9 percent
* J.Jill Inc says raises full year fiscal 2017 guidance
* J.Jill Inc - for Q2 of fiscal 2017, expect total
comparable sales to increase in high single digits
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 to $0.84
* J.Jill Inc sees Q2 of fiscal 2017 GAAP diluted earnings
per share to be in range of $0.26 to $0.28
* J.Jill Inc says GAAP diluted earnings per share are
expected to be in range of $0.72 to $0.76 in 2017
* Sees adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.27 to $0.29
for Q2 of fiscal 2017
* J.Jill Inc says for full 2017 fiscal year, on a 52-week
basis, we expect total comparable sales to increase in high
single digits
* J.Jill Inc -Q2 of fiscal 2017 GAAP, adjusted diluted
earnings per share estimates include about $0.3 million of
public company costs not incurred in 2016
* J.Jill Inc - 53rd week of fiscal 2017 is expected to
contribute an additional $9.0 million in sales and approximately
$0.01 of earnings per share
* J.Jill Inc - FY2017 GAAP and adjusted diluted earnings
per share outlook include about $1.4 million of public company
costs not incurred in 2016
