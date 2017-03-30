BRIEF-J.Jill reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.08/shr

March 30 J.Jill Inc
* J.Jill, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal
2016 results
* Adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q4 of fiscal 2016
were $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 sales rose 14.8 percent to $166.9 million
* J.Jill Inc qtrly total company comparable sales, which
includes comparable store sales and direct to consumer
comparable sales, increased by 10.8 percent
* Q1 GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in
range of $0.14 to $0.16
* Q1 adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be
in range of $0.17 to $0.19
* J.Jill Inc - for Q1 of fiscal 2017, expect total
comparable sales to increase in high single digits
* For full 2017 fiscal year, on a 52-week basis, expect
total comparable sales to increase in high single digits
* J.Jill Inc sees FY 2017 GAAP diluted earnings per share
are expected to be in range of $0.71 to $0.75
* Fy 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected
to be in range of $0.75 to $0.79
