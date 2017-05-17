版本:
2017年 5月 17日

BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year

May 17 Jkx Oil And Gas Plc

* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year

* Expected that Rudenkivske field stimulation program will begin within next two weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
