BRIEF-J.M. Smucker expects FY net sales to increase about 1 percent, primarily reflecting benefit of price increases

June 8 J M Smucker
* CEO- "brands used to be seen as a status symbol of what
one could afford. Now they're seen as a signal of one's personal
values"
* CEO- were able to deliver near-term earnings growth by
accelerating synergy delivery and managing budgets and costs
effectively
* CEO- our plans call for 5% of net sales to come from
e-commerce in fiscal 2020, pet food and coffee will lead in this
area
* CEO- expect e-commerce sales for pet business to increase
50% in fiscal 2018, led by natural balance brand
* CEO- increasing capex to add manufacturing capacity,
improve flexibility and productivity at manufacturing plants and
enhance it capabilities
* CEO- formally adopting a zero-based budgeting program
this fiscal year
* CEO- Q4 net sales for the Folgers brand declined 4% on
lower roast and ground and K-cup volume
* Nearly half of 7 percent decline in mainstream pet food
sales attributable to 9lives as private label activity is
impacting value segment of cat food
* Expect FY net sales to increase about 1 percent, primarily
reflecting benefit of price increases implemented in FY2017,
including coffee, peanut butter, oils and uncrustables
* FY SD&A expenses expected to be up low single digits,
reflects a substantial increase in marketing, mostly to support
Nature's Recipe launch and coffee
