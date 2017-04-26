BRIEF-JMP Group reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.22

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 JMP Group Inc
* JMP group reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 operating loss per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $24.4 million versus $38.6 million
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: