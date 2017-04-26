版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四

BRIEF-JMP Group reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.22

April 26 JMP Group Inc

* JMP group reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 operating loss per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $24.4 million versus $38.6 million

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
