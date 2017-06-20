版本:
BRIEF-JMU says Q1 revenue rose 13.8 pct to $19.7 mln

June 20 Jmu Ltd

* JMU Limited reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 13.8 percent to $19.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
